Wall Street Analyst Resumed Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.56%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Produces 1,458,448 oz Silver and 9,194 oz Gold for 2.2 Million oz Silver Equivalent in Q3 2022.

“The ore grades processed at Guanacevi continue to exceed plan, which has positioned the Company to meet the upper end of our improved production guidance. The outperformance is well timed, as we continue to face financial pressure from lower metal prices and inflationary effects on inputs,” stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. “We announced impressive drill results from our exploration program in the quarter at Guanacevi, where we are extending and defining the vertical extents of the Porvenir Dos orebody, which is near historic working areas.”.

Over the last 12 months, EXK stock dropped by -28.82%. The one-year Endeavour Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.9. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $695.80 million, with 189.63 million shares outstanding and 189.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, EXK stock reached a trading volume of 2665774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.56. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.02 and a Gross Margin at +11.00. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $148 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,231,769, which is approximately 7.146% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,062,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.76 million in EXK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $15.98 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly -36.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 3,206,919 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 7,275,222 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 34,234,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,716,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 198,249 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 631,830 shares during the same period.