Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Volta Inc. [VLTA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] loss -1.92% or -0.02 points to close at $1.02 with a heavy trading volume of 2873653 shares. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Volta Media™ Network Enables 3D Ad Campaigns Across Its Network of Digital Screens.

Latest capability furthers Volta’s ability to meaningfully engage consumers while attracting high-value advertisers and larger digital media budgets.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) (“Volta”), an industry-leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging and media company, today announced the support of three-dimensional (“3D”) creative campaigns across the Volta Media™ Network. This capability furthers Volta’s commitment to providing advertisers and consumers with an innovative and impactful digital media experience.

The daily chart for VLTA points out that the company has recorded -64.58% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, VLTA reached to a volume of 2873653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Volta Inc. [VLTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTA shares is $3.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on VLTA stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VLTA shares from 3 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for VLTA stock

Volta Inc. [VLTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.82. With this latest performance, VLTA shares dropped by -56.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.87 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0074, while it was recorded at 1.0500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9872 for the last 200 days.

Volta Inc. [VLTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Volta Inc. [VLTA]

There are presently around $47 million, or 27.70% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,180,153, which is approximately 309.792% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,722,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 million in VLTA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.45 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly 327.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 23,057,186 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 12,467,365 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 10,095,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,619,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,342,801 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,647,604 shares during the same period.