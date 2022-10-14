Under Armour Inc. [UA] Is Currently 2.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] traded at a high on 10/13/22, posting a 2.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.40. The company report on October 5, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that effective October 24, David Baxter and Mehri Shadman will join its executive leadership team. Baxter is set to assume a regional leadership role as President of the Americas, succeeding Stephanie Pugliese, who will be stepping down from her role and leaving the company. Pugliese will remain until early 2023 to support Baxter’s transition. Shadman has been appointed Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary as John Stanton, UA’s current chief legal officer, has decided to retire at the end of 2022 after 16 years of service.

“We’re very excited to recognize the talent that David and Mehri bring to our business,” said Colin Browne, Under Armour Interim President and CEO. “With deep market knowledge and outstanding expertise – we look forward to their proven leadership qualities helping to architect our next growth chapter.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2805207 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Under Armour Inc. stands at 4.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.80%.

The market cap for UA stock reached $3.10 billion, with 232.10 million shares outstanding and 196.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 2805207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]?

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68.

How has UA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.56, while it was recorded at 6.30 for the last single week of trading, and 11.40 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $1,049 million, or 71.23% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,492,982, which is approximately -1.887% of the company’s market cap and around 14.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,490,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.54 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $81.64 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -32.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 42,273,194 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 54,598,833 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 67,056,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,928,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,419,044 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 9,531,171 shares during the same period.