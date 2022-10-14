UBS slashes price target on Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] – find out why.

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] gained 2.32% on the last trading session, reaching $332.10 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Lilly receives U.S. FDA Fast Track designation for tirzepatide for the treatment of adults with obesity, or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.

The Fast Track designation accelerates tirzepatide’s path to U.S. FDA submission for the treatment of adults with obesity, or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for the investigation of tirzepatide for the treatment of adults with obesity, or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. The FDA grants Fast Track designation to facilitate the development and expedite the review of medicines to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. Fast Track designation is intended to bring promising medicines to patients sooner.

Eli Lilly and Company represents 950.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $321.63 billion with the latest information. LLY stock price has been found in the range of $319.1001 to $333.374.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 2656373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $347.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $265 to $364, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 9.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 132.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for LLY stock

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 314.32, while it was recorded at 326.96 for the last single week of trading, and 293.14 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.65 and a Gross Margin at +74.18. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 16.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $262,553 million, or 84.30% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 103,773,810, which is approximately -0.372% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 71,591,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.78 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.17 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly -0.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,080 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 33,862,576 shares. Additionally, 994 investors decreased positions by around 29,990,220 shares, while 433 investors held positions by with 726,731,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 790,584,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,784,949 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,041,928 shares during the same period.