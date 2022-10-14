UBS Group AG [UBS] Stock trading around $14.67 per share: What’s Next?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] gained 4.86% or 0.68 points to close at $14.67 with a heavy trading volume of 4240478 shares. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Financial Advisors Howard Woo and Luke Schell join UBS Wealth Management in Irvine.

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that a three-person team, Sequoia Partners, has joined the firm in Irvine, California. The team is led by Financial Advisors Howard L. Woo and Luke C. Schell and also includes Client Service Associate Cyntia Lopez.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sequoia Partners to our team at UBS,” said Sasha Kottmeier, UBS Irvine Branch Manager. “Howard and Luke are valuable additions to our Irvine office, adding experience, integrity, and collaboration to our existing strong culture of success.”.

It opened the trading session at $13.88, the shares rose to $14.74 and dropped to $13.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UBS points out that the company has recorded -17.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1494.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 4240478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 181.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for UBS stock

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -12.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.82, while it was recorded at 14.38 for the last single week of trading, and 17.35 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.40. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 391.14. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 310.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $95,506 per employee.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 11.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UBS Group AG [UBS]

There are presently around $19,265 million, or 57.22% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 164,210,045, which is approximately 5.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 153,036,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in UBS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.01 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly -4.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 50,054,647 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 97,200,031 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 1,165,954,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,313,209,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,063,971 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 24,699,474 shares during the same period.