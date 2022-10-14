The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Stock trading around $307.07 per share: What’s Next?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.79%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Zingeroo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship.

Zoë Barry Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Zingeroo Founder and CEO Zoë Barry as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Over the last 12 months, GS stock dropped by -20.51%. The one-year The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.07. The average equity rating for GS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $106.07 billion, with 355.00 million shares outstanding and 339.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, GS stock reached a trading volume of 2715227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $384.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 360 to 380.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 10.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 835.50.

GS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.44 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 326.20, while it was recorded at 299.64 for the last single week of trading, and 329.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.88. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65.

GS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to -7.87%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73,072 million, or 70.90% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,471,974, which is approximately -0.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,236,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.14 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.33 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly -5.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 911 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 12,825,710 shares. Additionally, 745 investors decreased positions by around 13,137,186 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 212,002,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,965,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,962,673 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 1,925,743 shares during the same period.