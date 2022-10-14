Teradyne Inc. [TER] moved up 4.32: Why It’s Important

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.41%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that NETGEAR Selects LitePoint to Ensure Performance of Next Generation Wi-Fi 7 Products.

NETGEAR to use LitePoint’s IQxel-MX tester to test its high-performance, next-generation Wi-Fi access points.

LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced that NETGEAR, has selected the LitePoint IQxel-MX test platform to accelerate design verification and optimization of its next generation Wi-Fi 7 solutions.

Over the last 12 months, TER stock dropped by -30.76%. The one-year Teradyne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.64. The average equity rating for TER stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.49 billion, with 159.56 million shares outstanding and 155.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, TER stock reached a trading volume of 3403769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teradyne Inc. [TER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $113.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 16.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

TER Stock Performance Analysis:

Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.41. With this latest performance, TER shares dropped by -10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.14 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.80, while it was recorded at 74.91 for the last single week of trading, and 106.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teradyne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.64 and a Gross Margin at +59.37. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.19.

Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

TER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 5.53%.

Teradyne Inc. [TER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,750 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,078,829, which is approximately -0.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,190,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $990.73 million in TER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $737.92 million in TER stock with ownership of nearly -5.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradyne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 12,060,023 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 12,430,497 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 131,944,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,435,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,224,630 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 3,205,172 shares during the same period.