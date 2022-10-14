Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $70

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE: SQM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.85%. The company report on August 17, 2022 that SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022.

Highlights.

SQM will hold a hybrid Investor Day virtually and at the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2022. For more information or to register please visit https://sqm.connectid.cloud/.

Over the last 12 months, SQM stock rose by 59.58%. The one-year Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.54. The average equity rating for SQM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.83 billion, with 285.64 million shares outstanding and 285.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, SQM stock reached a trading volume of 2685321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQM shares is $111.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SQM stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SQM shares from 67 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is set at 5.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQM in the course of the last twelve months was 722.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SQM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.85. With this latest performance, SQM shares dropped by -23.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.07 for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.59, while it was recorded at 89.97 for the last single week of trading, and 82.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Fundamentals:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SQM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. go to 14.70%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,927 million, or 45.30% of SQM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQM stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 6,650,218, which is approximately 208.086% of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,051,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.73 million in SQM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $269.5 million in SQM stock with ownership of nearly -47.23% of the company’s market capitalization.

184 institutional holders increased their position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE:SQM] by around 19,594,918 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 17,823,424 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 21,859,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,278,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,668,910 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,283,879 shares during the same period.