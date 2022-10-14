Sempra [SRE] Stock trading around $143.03 per share: What’s Next?

Sempra [NYSE: SRE] surged by $2.33 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $143.23 during the day while it closed the day at $143.03. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Sempra to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings November 3.

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) plans to release its third-quarter 2022 earnings by 7 a.m. ET, Thursday, November 3.

Sempra executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 3. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by registering on the Investors section of the company’s website and clicking on the appropriate link.

Sempra stock has also loss -3.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SRE stock has declined by -5.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.07% and gained 8.13% year-on date.

The market cap for SRE stock reached $45.53 billion, with 314.85 million shares outstanding and 314.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, SRE reached a trading volume of 2691569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sempra [SRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $174.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sempra shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $164 to $167. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Sempra stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on SRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sempra is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRE in the course of the last twelve months was 26.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SRE stock trade performance evaluation

Sempra [SRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, SRE shares dropped by -17.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.33 for Sempra [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.02, while it was recorded at 145.05 for the last single week of trading, and 154.80 for the last 200 days.

Sempra [SRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sempra [SRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.34 and a Gross Margin at +27.90. Sempra’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90.

Sempra’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sempra [SRE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra go to 9.78%.

Sempra [SRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,340 million, or 89.70% of SRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,764,381, which is approximately 3.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,574,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 billion in SRE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.09 billion in SRE stock with ownership of nearly -12.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sempra stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Sempra [NYSE:SRE] by around 13,604,273 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 18,147,089 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 243,293,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,045,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRE stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,763,073 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 739,167 shares during the same period.