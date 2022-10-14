Rumble Inc. [RUM] is -8.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rumble Inc. [NASDAQ: RUM] loss -2.64% or -0.27 points to close at $9.94 with a heavy trading volume of 3155349 shares. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Rumble’s Subscription Platform ‘Locals’ Announces Release of ‘Long Road Home: The Cash Family’s Untold Story’.

Jack Vale independently releases latest film using Content+ on Locals.

Rumble, the video sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced the release of the new documentary, “The Long Road Home,” on its subscription platform, Locals. The film by executive producer, actor, comedian, and YouTuber Jack Vale reveals the personal stories of musician Johnny Cash and his family and their battle with substance abuse. It will be available exclusively on Locals.

It opened the trading session at $10.20, the shares rose to $10.50 and dropped to $9.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RUM points out that the company has recorded -12.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, RUM reached to a volume of 3155349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rumble Inc. [RUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUM shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rumble Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 206.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for RUM stock

Rumble Inc. [RUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.59. With this latest performance, RUM shares dropped by -28.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.94 for Rumble Inc. [RUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 11.24 for the last single week of trading, and 11.43 for the last 200 days.

Rumble Inc. [RUM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.91.

Rumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rumble Inc. [RUM]

There are presently around $50 million, or 5.90% of RUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUM stocks are: BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,796,828, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 588,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.85 million in RUM stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.59 million in RUM stock with ownership of nearly -1.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Rumble Inc. [NASDAQ:RUM] by around 2,820,338 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,037,087 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 1,206,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,064,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,328,176 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 890,492 shares during the same period.