Revlon Inc. [REV] Is Currently 21.77 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Revlon Inc. [NYSE: REV] jumped around 0.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.81 at the close of the session, up 21.77%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that American Crew Founder David Raccuglia Expands His Role to Creative Director and Global Head of Education.

American Crew, the professional leader in men’s grooming and #1 Men’s Styling Brand in the U.S.*, is thrilled to announce the expansion of American Crew Founder David Raccuglia’s role to Creative Director and Global Head of Education.

In his extended capacity, Raccuglia will lead American Crew’s creative direction as well as the education department globally. He will continue his place behind the camera as the brand’s iconic campaign photographer and use his category expertise with the marketing teams to further American Crew’s commitment to innovation, imagery and excellence.

Revlon Inc. stock is now -57.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REV Stock saw the intraday high of $5.64 and lowest of $3.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.65, which means current price is +345.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, REV reached a trading volume of 14647376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revlon Inc. [REV]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Revlon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2009, representing the official price target for Revlon Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revlon Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for REV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13.

How has REV stock performed recently?

Revlon Inc. [REV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, REV shares dropped by -25.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.36 for Revlon Inc. [REV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.47, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

Revlon Inc. [REV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revlon Inc. [REV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.61 and a Gross Margin at +59.15. Revlon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.95.

Revlon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Revlon Inc. [REV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revlon Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Revlon Inc. [REV]

There are presently around $17 million, or 6.70% of REV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REV stocks are: MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 997,830, which is approximately -27.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 422,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 million in REV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.73 million in REV stock with ownership of nearly -40.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revlon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Revlon Inc. [NYSE:REV] by around 1,731,332 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,083,210 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,313,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,501,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REV stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,008,578 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,854,556 shares during the same period.