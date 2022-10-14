Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] Revenue clocked in at $64.30 billion, down -12.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] price surged by 5.44 percent to reach at $4.91. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Slowing economy ushers private markets investors into new era, PGIM says.

Private market funds have nearly tripled assets since the global financial crisis — accounting for more than 35% of new capital raised through bonds and equity in the U.S. in 2021 — but the Goldilocks-like market conditions that facilitated this meteoric rise are changing, presenting new risks and opportunities for investors, according to new research from PGIM, the $1.3 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

A sum of 2880234 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. Prudential Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $95.65 and dropped to a low of $88.05 until finishing in the latest session at $95.10.

The one-year PRU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.88. The average equity rating for PRU stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $102.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $131 to $121, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on PRU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 3.43.

PRU Stock Performance Analysis:

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, PRU shares gained by 1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.64, while it was recorded at 91.67 for the last single week of trading, and 104.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prudential Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.72. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.81.

PRU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to -3.40%.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,683 million, or 59.90% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,492,725, which is approximately 4.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,486,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.68 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly -5.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prudential Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 551 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 10,707,915 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 11,041,107 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 195,734,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,483,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,420,184 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 1,868,138 shares during the same period.