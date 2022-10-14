Poshmark Inc. [POSH] Revenue clocked in at $343.30 million, up 4.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ: POSH] traded at a high on 10/12/22, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.76. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Naver to Acquire Poshmark.

Poshmark stockholders to receive $17.90 per share in cash.

Acquisition expands and diversifies Naver’s leading e-commerce platform, strengthens its community with a global social network of younger users, and positions it to capitalize on the global online fashion re-commerce and sustainable economy opportunity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2889726 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Poshmark Inc. stands at 0.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.57%.

The market cap for POSH stock reached $1.41 billion, with 78.21 million shares outstanding and 53.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, POSH reached a trading volume of 2889726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Poshmark Inc. [POSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POSH shares is $15.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Poshmark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $14 to $17.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Poshmark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on POSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poshmark Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for POSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44.

How has POSH stock performed recently?

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, POSH shares gained by 33.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.23 for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.37, while it was recorded at 17.75 for the last single week of trading, and 12.92 for the last 200 days.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poshmark Inc. [POSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +83.03. Poshmark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.99.

Poshmark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]

There are presently around $801 million, or 87.10% of POSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POSH stocks are: MV MANAGEMENT XI, L.L.C. with ownership of 5,012,539, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; DORSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,740,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.2 million in POSH stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $63.49 million in POSH stock with ownership of nearly -40.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ:POSH] by around 9,718,779 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 6,687,643 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 28,694,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,101,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POSH stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,663,370 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,571,520 shares during the same period.