Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] moved down -1.68: Why It’s Important

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] closed the trading session at $9.39 on 10/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.245, while the highest price level was $9.695. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Playtika Announces Final Results of Previously Announced Tender Offer.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) (“Playtika”), a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles, today announced the final results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase up to 51,813,472 shares of Playtika’s issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a “Share,” and collectively, “Shares”) or such lesser number of Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price of $11.58 per Share (the “Tender Offer”), which expired one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Based on the final count by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the Tender Offer (the “Depositary”), 73,905,922 Shares were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.69 percent and weekly performance of -9.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, PLTK reached to a volume of 3305887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTK shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Playtika Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $13.50, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on PLTK stock. On April 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PLTK shares from 27 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

PLTK stock trade performance evaluation

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.45. With this latest performance, PLTK shares dropped by -11.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.54 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 9.86 for the last single week of trading, and 14.74 for the last 200 days.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.51 and a Gross Margin at +72.15. Playtika Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.94.

Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Playtika Holding Corp. go to 0.31%.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $682 million, or 19.00% of PLTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTK stocks are: SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,559,067, which is approximately 11.846% of the company’s market cap and around 83.21% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,148,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.73 million in PLTK stocks shares; and CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, currently with $52.03 million in PLTK stock with ownership of nearly 0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Playtika Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:PLTK] by around 15,011,126 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 15,295,963 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 42,323,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,630,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,067,834 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,939,669 shares during the same period.