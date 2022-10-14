Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] Stock trading around $9.59 per share: What’s Next?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.09%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2022 Results, October 2022 Monthly Dividend, Increase in Stock Repurchase Program Authorization and September 30, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics.

October 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock.

Increased Stock Repurchase Program Authorization by 4.3 Million Shares of Common Stock.

Over the last 12 months, ORC stock dropped by -61.72%. The one-year Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.87. The average equity rating for ORC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $333.54 million, with 35.41 million shares outstanding and 34.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, ORC stock reached a trading volume of 3230980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $21.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.54.

ORC Stock Performance Analysis:

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.09. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -23.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.40, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading, and 15.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orchid Island Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at +92.54. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $75 million, or 15.50% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,767,051, which is approximately 16.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,799,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.26 million in ORC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6.13 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 19.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 1,040,902 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 573,149 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,188,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,802,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,690 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 111,130 shares during the same period.