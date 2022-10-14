Mattel Inc. [MAT] fell -6.73% so far this year. What now?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] closed the trading session at $20.11 on 10/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.02, while the highest price level was $20.20. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Mattel Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Following this, Mattel will host a webcast conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast and accompanying slides will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com. To listen to the webcast, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.73 percent and weekly performance of 3.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, MAT reached to a volume of 2864268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $27 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $32, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on MAT stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAT shares from 24 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.23. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.77, while it was recorded at 19.77 for the last single week of trading, and 22.77 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 17.50%.

There are presently around $7,094 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 44,820,909, which is approximately -0.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 35,732,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $718.58 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $656.51 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 23,047,478 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 18,326,078 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 311,378,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,751,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,456,593 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,419,083 shares during the same period.