Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell -66.40% so far this year. What now?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] slipped around -2.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $44.43 at the close of the session, down -4.98%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Match Group To Webcast Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will webcast a conference call to review its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of market trading on Tuesday, November 1, Match Group will publish its third quarter results along with supplemental investor materials, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.mtch.com.

The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

Match Group Inc. stock is now -66.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTCH Stock saw the intraday high of $46.50 and lowest of $43.912 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 182.00, which means current price is +1.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 5717835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $80.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $70 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $145 to $68, while Truist kept a Hold rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 25.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MTCH stock performed recently?

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.06. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -24.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.82 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.50, while it was recorded at 46.96 for the last single week of trading, and 83.64 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +69.52. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 21.45%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $12,080 million, or 99.70% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,209,752, which is approximately 16.85% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,601,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $721.92 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 5.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 29,538,688 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 32,244,969 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 210,108,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,892,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,264,154 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 12,423,049 shares during the same period.