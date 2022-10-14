Market cap of The Allstate Corporation [ALL] reaches 36.45B – now what?

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.39%. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Allstate to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Earnings With Investors.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, to discuss third quarter 2022 earnings.

The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing quarterly results at or after 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Nov. 2. To view Allstate’s quarterly results after their filing, including the earnings release and investor supplement, visit the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These materials will also be available by about 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com.

Over the last 12 months, ALL stock rose by 7.37%. The one-year The Allstate Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.05. The average equity rating for ALL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.45 billion, with 273.80 million shares outstanding and 268.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ALL stock reached a trading volume of 3421315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $145.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.20.

ALL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, ALL shares gained by 8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.05 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.62, while it was recorded at 132.22 for the last single week of trading, and 126.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Allstate Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.79. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98.

ALL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to 5.33%.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,009 million, or 79.20% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,425,175, which is approximately 2.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,556,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.71 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -8.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 526 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 14,539,259 shares. Additionally, 590 investors decreased positions by around 15,419,031 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 177,576,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,534,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,316,994 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,190,019 shares during the same period.