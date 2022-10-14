Market cap of Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] reaches 14.60M – now what?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] closed the trading session at $0.27 on 10/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.24, while the highest price level was $0.28. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Helbiz and Moovit Expand Partnership to Outsmart Congestion.

With a shared vision for easier, more sustainable commutes, Moovit will display locations of nearby Helbiz vehicles to encourage riders toward car-free, multi-modal trips.

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, is expanding its partnership with Moovit, creator of the popular urban mobility app, to display geo-targeted proximity banners to Moovit users near Helbiz’s electric vehicles. Moovit users in Washington, DC and several Italian cities including Rome, Milan, and Turin can take advantage of this new feature to quickly and conveniently locate and access Helbiz vehicles for a smoother journey.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -95.09 percent and weekly performance of -20.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -90.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -52.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.44M shares, HLBZ reached to a volume of 3579020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89.

HLBZ stock trade performance evaluation

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.79. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares dropped by -52.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.98 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6788, while it was recorded at 0.2824 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8941 for the last 200 days.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.30% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 940,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 190,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in HLBZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 319,814 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 99,561 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,090,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,510,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,202 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 99,285 shares during the same period.