Market cap of Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] reaches 5.78B – now what?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] loss -3.80% or -1.2 points to close at $30.42 with a heavy trading volume of 2698316 shares. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Exact Sciences schedules third quarter 2022 earnings call.

Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that the company plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on November 3, 2022. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress.

It opened the trading session at $30.29, the shares rose to $31.33 and dropped to $29.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXAS points out that the company has recorded -56.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, EXAS reached to a volume of 2698316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $69.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $160 to $130, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on EXAS stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXAS shares from 165 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83.

Trading performance analysis for EXAS stock

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.24. With this latest performance, EXAS shares dropped by -25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.84 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.68, while it was recorded at 32.16 for the last single week of trading, and 55.08 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.27 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

There are presently around $4,932 million, or 86.70% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,977,871, which is approximately 2.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,422,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $469.15 million in EXAS stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $455.44 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly 4.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exact Sciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 10,565,066 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 15,132,320 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 136,422,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,119,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,288,663 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,493,996 shares during the same period.