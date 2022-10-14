Market cap of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] reaches 659.32M – now what?

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CYXT] price surged by 12.25 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Cyxtera Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, announced today it will issue its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and hold its third quarter earnings conference call at 8:30 am ET that same morning. The company will discuss third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2022.

The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-927-1758 (domestic) or 1-929-526-1599 (international) and entering access code (403952). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations page on www.cyxtera.com. Participants can register for the conference here.

A sum of 2894255 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 645.54K shares. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $3.51 and dropped to a low of $2.902 until finishing in the latest session at $3.39.

The one-year CYXT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.92. The average equity rating for CYXT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYXT shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on CYXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

CYXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.36. With this latest performance, CYXT shares dropped by -39.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.06 for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cyxtera Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.66. Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.42.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $365 million, or 72.10% of CYXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYXT stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 47,676,705, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 23,816,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.74 million in CYXT stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $70.4 million in CYXT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CYXT] by around 7,785,230 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,525,927 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 96,324,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,635,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYXT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,170,174 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,735,139 shares during the same period.