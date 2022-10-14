Market cap of Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] reaches 4.86M – now what?

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: COSM] price plunged by -2.52 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Cosmos Health Enters into a Warrant Exchange Agreement, Replacing Structured Warrants with Plain-Vanilla Warrants.

Provides Additional Financial Flexibility in Exchange for New Warrants.

A sum of 4442005 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.35M shares. Cosmos Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.29 and dropped to a low of $0.166 until finishing in the latest session at $0.18.

Guru’s Opinion on Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

COSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, COSM shares dropped by -52.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.51 for Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3035, while it was recorded at 0.1763 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4693 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cosmos Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.06 and a Gross Margin at +14.01. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7,289.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54.

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of COSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COSM stocks are: MURCHINSON LTD. with ownership of 776,570, which is approximately 51671.333% of the company’s market cap and around 29.16% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 675,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in COSM stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $16000.0 in COSM stock with ownership of nearly 444.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:COSM] by around 1,602,181 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 766,002 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 748,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,619,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COSM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 755,312 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 766,002 shares during the same period.