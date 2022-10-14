Market cap of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] reaches 4.97M – now what?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANPC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.55%. The company report on October 3, 2022 that AnPac Bio Announces Board and Management Changes.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ANPC) (“AnPac Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, today announced changes to its board composition and management team.

Mr. Haohan Xu has been appointed as a director of the board of directors (the “Board”), Co-Chairperson of the Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Xu is the Chief Executive Officer of Apifiny Group Inc., a digital asset trading infrastructure provider based in New York, United States and has been actively engaged in the fintech industry with past directorship and senior executive positions held at fintech companies including Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MFH).

Over the last 12 months, ANPC stock dropped by -93.16%. The average equity rating for ANPC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.97 million, with 25.22 million shares outstanding and 19.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, ANPC stock reached a trading volume of 48638240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ANPC Stock Performance Analysis:

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.55. With this latest performance, ANPC shares gained by 16.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2065, while it was recorded at 0.1703 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4501 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -589.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.13. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -659.93.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of ANPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANPC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 116,628, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.06% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 68,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in ANPC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $13000.0 in ANPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANPC] by around 152,636 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 431,556 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 90,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANPC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,147 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 384,845 shares during the same period.