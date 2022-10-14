Market Analysts see WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ: WKEY] traded at a low on 10/13/22, posting a -1.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.48. The company report on October 13, 2022 that WISeKey and Swiss Armed Forces Sign a Partnership Agreement to Cooperate in the Development of Space Related Activities Using WISeSAT/Fossa Low-Orbit PicoSatellites Technology.

Geneva, Bern – October 13, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey “) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, Blockchain and IoT platform company, today announced a partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces in the Space domain. This partnership between WISeKey and the Swiss Armed Forces aims to establish the foundation for the development of new capacities in the field of data security, interconnection of objects or communication links based on a constellation of small low-orbit satellites.Since 2021, WISeKey has been cooperating with FOSSA Systems, a leading aerospace company focused on the development of picosatellites for IoT communications, to build WISeSaT.satellite, a security-IoT hardened FOSSASAT-2E satellite designed to further drive down satellite costs. Since then, WISeKey in cooperation with FOSSA System has launched 13 low-orbit picosatellites aboard of SpaceX Transporter Rideshare 3 mission and plans to create a constellation of 88 additional low-orbit satellites by end of 2024. Through WISeSAT, its brand-new-offering-satellite-based secure IoT connectivity-as-a-service, WISeKey provides the satellite platform, launch, integration, ground station services and the all the security architecture and components, as part of a turnkey SaaS solution for low-power and secure space-based IoT connectivity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3286191 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WISeKey International Holding AG stands at 13.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.53%.

The market cap for WKEY stock reached $21.16 million, with 10.18 million shares outstanding and 4.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 128.51K shares, WKEY reached a trading volume of 3286191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for WISeKey International Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WISeKey International Holding AG is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31.

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.32. With this latest performance, WKEY shares dropped by -37.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.85 for WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1522, while it was recorded at 1.4820 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0104 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.73 and a Gross Margin at +37.72. WISeKey International Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.38.

Return on Total Capital for WKEY is now -57.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.38. Additionally, WKEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] managed to generate an average of -$136,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.WISeKey International Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Positions in WISeKey International Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ:WKEY] by around 62,175 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 29,826 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 73,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKEY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,024 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 21,950 shares during the same period.