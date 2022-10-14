Market Analysts see Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] traded at a high on 10/13/22, posting a 2.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.47. The company report on September 1, 2022 that UPDATE — Appreciate-Managed SFR Securitization Receives AAA-Rating From Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar.

Appreciate’s Institutional Client Pagaya Receives AAA-Rating on its Single Family Rental Securitization.

RW National Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Appreciate) (“Appreciate”), the parent holding company of leading end-to-end Single Family Rental (“SFR”) marketplace and management platform RW OpCo, LLC (“Renters Warehouse”), celebrates its continued partnership with global technology company, Pagaya Investments US LLC (“Pagaya”), which today announced it has received a AAA-rating from Moody’s Investor Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and DBRS Morningstar on its SFR securitization.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2862124 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stands at 11.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.92%.

The market cap for PGY stock reached $701.25 million, with 35.94 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, PGY reached a trading volume of 2862124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, PGY shares dropped by -87.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.03 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.2753, while it was recorded at 1.4640 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Positions in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:PGY] by around 73,930,394 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 27,314,793 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 26,474,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,770,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,612,403 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 23,230,046 shares during the same period.