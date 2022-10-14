Market Analysts see Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: MGY] surged by $0.91 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $22.74 during the day while it closed the day at $22.68. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Magnolia Oil & Gas Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss operational and financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Wednesday, November 2 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Join the webcast by visiting Magnolia’s website at www.magnoliaoilgas.com/investors/events-and-presentations and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing 1-844-701-1059. Materials related to Magnolia’s third quarter 2022 financial results to be discussed during the webcast will be made available in the Investors section of the website prior to the call. The company will post a replay of the webcast on its website following the call.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock has also loss -0.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGY stock has inclined by 17.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.23% and gained 20.19% year-on date.

The market cap for MGY stock reached $5.06 billion, with 188.15 million shares outstanding and 168.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, MGY reached a trading volume of 2577964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGY shares is $29.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

MGY stock trade performance evaluation

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, MGY shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.57, while it was recorded at 22.72 for the last single week of trading, and 22.92 for the last 200 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation go to 12.59%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,509 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,028,899, which is approximately 0.285% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,147,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.22 million in MGY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $272.68 million in MGY stock with ownership of nearly -12.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:MGY] by around 25,687,045 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 15,893,202 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 157,211,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,791,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGY stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,064,904 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,896,793 shares during the same period.