Market Analysts see LendingClub Corporation [LC] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] traded at a low on 10/13/22, posting a -1.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.36. The company report on October 6, 2022 that LendingClub Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022.

LendingClub Ranked as #38 among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction.

Newsweek today announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and LendingClub was ranked #38. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list is the result of a collaboration between Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3481465 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LendingClub Corporation stands at 5.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.80%.

The market cap for LC stock reached $1.26 billion, with 102.78 million shares outstanding and 100.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, LC reached a trading volume of 3481465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LendingClub Corporation [LC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $21.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on LC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.28.

How has LC stock performed recently?

LendingClub Corporation [LC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, LC shares dropped by -11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.13, while it was recorded at 11.46 for the last single week of trading, and 15.31 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.29 and a Gross Margin at +94.33. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55.

Earnings analysis for LendingClub Corporation [LC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

Insider trade positions for LendingClub Corporation [LC]

There are presently around $967 million, or 84.00% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,729,592, which is approximately 19.671% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 8,734,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.22 million in LC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $82.99 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly 6.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 15,235,030 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 16,301,408 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 53,551,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,088,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,799,761 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,863,162 shares during the same period.