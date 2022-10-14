Market Analysts see DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] falling to $60. Time to buy?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] traded at a high on 10/13/22, posting a 3.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.31. The company report on September 30, 2022 that DuPont and Rogers Provide Update on Pending Merger.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) (“DuPont”) and Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) (“Rogers”) today provided the following update on regulatory approval of the pending merger of Rogers and Cardinalis Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DuPont, which was previously expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

The parties have received all regulatory approvals required to consummate the merger except for approval, which remains pending, of the State Administration for Market Regulation of China (“SAMR”). At the request of SAMR, DuPont recently withdrew and refiled with SAMR the notice of the parties’ planned merger. The parties continue to hold cooperative discussions with SAMR with the aim of securing regulatory approval of the planned merger. The parties continue to seek to close the merger as soon as possible, subject to regulatory approval by SAMR and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3824268 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DuPont de Nemours Inc. stands at 3.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.14%.

The market cap for DD stock reached $27.12 billion, with 505.40 million shares outstanding and 492.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 3824268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $72.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $96 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 98 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has DD stock performed recently?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.17, while it was recorded at 52.16 for the last single week of trading, and 66.09 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

Insider trade positions for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

There are presently around $19,434 million, or 74.20% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,222,375, which is approximately 0.574% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,257,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in DD stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.22 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 8.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 493 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 20,751,870 shares. Additionally, 662 investors decreased positions by around 22,898,169 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 320,900,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,550,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,031,296 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 4,151,190 shares during the same period.