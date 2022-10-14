Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Is Currently 1.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] traded at a high on 10/13/22, posting a 1.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.32. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Juniper Networks Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer.

Chris Kaddaras will Lead Sales and Field Operations Globally for the Company.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced today that effective October 17, 2022, Chris Kaddaras has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Rami Rahim. Mr. Kaddaras will be responsible for continuing Juniper’s sales growth momentum and driving the strategic and operational elements of the sales and partner functions for the company. Mr. Kaddaras will lead a global organization that includes direct and indirect sales, systems engineering, advanced technologies sales and field operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7118394 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Juniper Networks Inc. stands at 3.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for JNPR stock reached $8.75 billion, with 321.00 million shares outstanding and 318.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 7118394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $32.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on JNPR stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JNPR shares from 34 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

How has JNPR stock performed recently?

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.08 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.88, while it was recorded at 26.22 for the last single week of trading, and 31.19 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 14.49%.

Insider trade positions for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $7,832 million, or 94.60% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 40,734,258, which is approximately -5.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,486,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $878.96 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 24,111,095 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 24,557,290 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 248,885,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,554,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,512,103 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,225,546 shares during the same period.