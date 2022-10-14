JP Morgan lifts Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.35 at the close of the session, up 0.36%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Kyndryl to Release Quarterly Results on November 2, 2022.

Company will host earnings call on November 3, 2022.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it will release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock is now -53.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KD Stock saw the intraday high of $8.405 and lowest of $8.055 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.00, which means current price is +4.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, KD reached a trading volume of 2921676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.91.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.04. With this latest performance, KD shares dropped by -22.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.05% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.15 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 8.49 for the last single week of trading, and 12.31 for the last 200 days.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.70 and a Gross Margin at +11.18. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.99.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]

There are presently around $1,151 million, or 64.90% of KD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,407,919, which is approximately 17.213% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 17,387,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.18 million in KD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $140.16 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly 11.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 55,818,654 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 16,932,495 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 65,049,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,800,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,394,716 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 4,620,450 shares during the same period.