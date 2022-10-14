International Game Technology PLC [IGT] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $26

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE: IGT] price surged by 4.75 percent to reach at $0.82. The company report on October 12, 2022 that IGT Expands Modernization of Georgia Lottery Corporation Offering with Seven-Year Contract Extension.

Company will add cashless functionality to over 10,000 retail terminals; deliver end-to-end lottery and iLottery system upgrades with cloud capabilities.

International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, signed a seven-year contract extension with the Georgia Lottery Corporation (“Georgia Lottery”) to deploy its world-class lottery and iLottery products and technology, enhancing the modernization of the Georgia Lottery’s offerings. The contract extension will run through September 2032.

A sum of 3016178 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.49M shares. International Game Technology PLC shares reached a high of $18.355 and dropped to a low of $16.54 until finishing in the latest session at $18.10.

The one-year IGT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.56. The average equity rating for IGT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Game Technology PLC [IGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IGT shares is $29.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for International Game Technology PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for International Game Technology PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $33, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on IGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Game Technology PLC is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for IGT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

IGT Stock Performance Analysis:

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, IGT shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for International Game Technology PLC [IGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.52, while it was recorded at 17.34 for the last single week of trading, and 22.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Game Technology PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Game Technology PLC [IGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.25 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. International Game Technology PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.53.

International Game Technology PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

IGT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Game Technology PLC go to 33.45%.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,684 million, or 49.40% of IGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,045,255, which is approximately -6.181% of the company’s market cap and around 49.97% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 7,923,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.42 million in IGT stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $140.48 million in IGT stock with ownership of nearly 25.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Game Technology PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in International Game Technology PLC [NYSE:IGT] by around 16,888,640 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 13,389,525 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 62,744,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,022,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,251,407 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,083,754 shares during the same period.