Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell -0.62% so far this year. What now?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] traded at a high on 10/13/22, posting a 2.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.61. The company report on September 20, 2022 that HYCROFT MINING ANNOUNCES NEW WEBSITE AND FIRST FULLY INTERACTIVE VIRTUAL SITE TOUR WITH VRIFY.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC). (“Hycroft” or the “Company”) announces it has launched a new website and has officially joined the growing community of mining companies using VRIFY Technology Inc. (“VRIFY”) to rethink the way we communicate with investors. Hycroft’s first fully interactive presentation contains a 3D model and 360-degree virtual site visit for the Hycroft Mine that allows viewers to visualize the real-world scale of the mine site in 3D and take a tour of the considerable infrastructure of the site.

Direct Q&A feature: Investors are invited to dive in and immerse themselves in the Hycroft Mine and submitting questions directly to Hycroft management in real-time while browsing the interactive content.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2943188 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at 9.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.63%.

The market cap for HYMC stock reached $132.53 million, with 197.12 million shares outstanding and 155.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 2943188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has HYMC stock performed recently?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.73. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -29.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7768, while it was recorded at 0.5896 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0119 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.35 and a Gross Margin at -47.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.98.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Insider trade positions for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

There are presently around $34 million, or 28.50% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,288,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.67 million in HYMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.39 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly 376.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 26,395,544 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,058,165 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 25,878,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,331,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,248,864 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,946,150 shares during the same period.