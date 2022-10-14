For JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS], Analyst sees a drop to $30. What next?

JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE: JBGS] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.44 during the day while it closed the day at $18.35. The company report on October 11, 2022 that JBG SMITH Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results.

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of trading on November 1, 2022. The Company’s quarterly investor package, including its earnings release, will be available in the Investor Relations section of its website at investors.jbgsmith.com.

JBG SMITH Properties stock has also gained 0.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBGS stock has declined by -23.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.90% and lost -36.08% year-on date.

The market cap for JBGS stock reached $2.15 billion, with 121.32 million shares outstanding and 112.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, JBGS reached a trading volume of 3080425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBGS shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for JBG SMITH Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $35 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for JBG SMITH Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on JBGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JBG SMITH Properties is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

JBGS stock trade performance evaluation

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, JBGS shares dropped by -15.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.92 for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.43, while it was recorded at 17.97 for the last single week of trading, and 25.34 for the last 200 days.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.70 and a Gross Margin at +27.84. JBG SMITH Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBG SMITH Properties go to 6.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,999 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,266,822, which is approximately -0.867% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,718,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.39 million in JBGS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $214.96 million in JBGS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JBG SMITH Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE:JBGS] by around 4,682,276 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 6,891,636 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 97,383,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,957,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBGS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,426,420 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,063,610 shares during the same period.