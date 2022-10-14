For DexCom Inc. [DXCM], Analyst sees a rise to $125. What next?

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.84%. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Dexcom G7 Launches in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Hong Kong – Initiating Global Rollout of World’s Most Powerful Continuous Glucose Monitoring System.

People with diabetes in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Hong Kong can get started with Dexcom G7 now.

The new CGM system is also expected to launch in New Zealand and South Africa in the weeks ahead, with additional markets planned soon after.

Over the last 12 months, DXCM stock dropped by -25.76%. The one-year DexCom Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.29. The average equity rating for DXCM stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.22 billion, with 392.50 million shares outstanding and 390.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, DXCM stock reached a trading volume of 3061676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DexCom Inc. [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $101.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for DexCom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $500, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DXCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 4.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 172.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

DXCM Stock Performance Analysis:

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.18 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.17, while it was recorded at 100.42 for the last single week of trading, and 95.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DexCom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +68.63. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35.

DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

DXCM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 31.40%.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,690 million, or 96.70% of DXCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,170,869, which is approximately 2.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 35,201,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.4 billion in DXCM stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DexCom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM] by around 54,137,465 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 30,570,987 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 315,310,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,019,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXCM stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,112,824 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 4,828,465 shares during the same period.