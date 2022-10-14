For Corteva Inc. [CTVA], Analyst sees a rise to $74. What next?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] closed the trading session at $62.95 on 10/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.51, while the highest price level was $63.235. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Corteva Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, November 3, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and its website. The Company will host a live webcast of its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The slide presentation that accompanies the conference call will be posted on the Company’s Investor Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Events and Presentations page until November 5, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.14 percent and weekly performance of 3.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, CTVA reached to a volume of 3066908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $68.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $58 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 62.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CTVA stock trade performance evaluation

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, CTVA shares dropped by -1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.73, while it was recorded at 61.28 for the last single week of trading, and 55.95 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 16.70%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,612 million, or 83.20% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,754,857, which is approximately 1.228% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,262,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.3 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -1.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 517 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 60,469,147 shares. Additionally, 530 investors decreased positions by around 51,028,538 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 470,104,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,602,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,468,715 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,009,300 shares during the same period.