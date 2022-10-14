Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Is Currently -9.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] loss -9.27% on the last trading session, reaching $96.32 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced that the following investor events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:.

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology ConferenceSeptember 7, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Etsy Inc. represents 127.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.71 billion with the latest information. ETSY stock price has been found in the range of $91.7001 to $99.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 9538160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $117.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 6.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for ETSY stock

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.32. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.66, while it was recorded at 105.50 for the last single week of trading, and 115.21 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to -1.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

There are presently around $12,280 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,749,921, which is approximately 0.339% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,636,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $895.24 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 21.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

340 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 24,731,402 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 17,617,914 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 85,147,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,496,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,472,741 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 1,814,302 shares during the same period.