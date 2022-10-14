Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] is -33.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] loss -1.27% or -0.08 points to close at $6.22 with a heavy trading volume of 2974705 shares. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Eldorado Gold Announces Third Quarter 2022 Preliminary Production; Provides Conference Call Details.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) announces third quarter 2022 preliminary gold production of 118,790 ounces, and year-to-date preliminary gold production of 325,461 ounces. Eldorado remains on track to achieve the low end of consolidated full-year guidance for 2022 of 460,000 ounces, as operating trends continue to improve, and sequential quarterly improvements in production are realized. Detailed production, by asset, is outlined in the table below.

It opened the trading session at $5.96, the shares rose to $6.255 and dropped to $5.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EGO points out that the company has recorded -48.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, EGO reached to a volume of 2974705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGO shares is $9.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on EGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, EGO shares gained by 5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 6.34 for the last single week of trading, and 8.30 for the last 200 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.10. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22.

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Gold Corporation go to 5.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]

There are presently around $696 million, or 75.80% of EGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,367,299, which is approximately 1.755% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 17,555,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.19 million in EGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $63.53 million in EGO stock with ownership of nearly -1.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE:EGO] by around 16,981,645 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 10,814,689 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 84,098,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,894,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,217,139 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,461,183 shares during the same period.