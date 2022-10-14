Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $38

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.40%. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Dutch Bros and its customers raise more than $1.1M for local youth.

On Friday, Sept. 16, Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers raised more than $1.1 million for local youth organizations dedicated to providing resources for education, extracurricular activities and other needs.

“Buck for Kids is all about giving the local youth an opportunity for a brighter future,” said Katie Hutchison, vice president of social impact at Dutch Bros Coffee. “We’re so thankful for our customers and the awesome organizations out there creating opportunities for our kids!”.

Over the last 12 months, BROS stock dropped by -33.99%. The one-year Dutch Bros Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.84. The average equity rating for BROS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.74 billion, with 163.71 million shares outstanding and 33.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, BROS stock reached a trading volume of 2866092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $47.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BROS stock. On May 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BROS shares from 70 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

BROS Stock Performance Analysis:

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, BROS shares dropped by -5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.91, while it was recorded at 30.77 for the last single week of trading, and 42.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dutch Bros Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.75 and a Gross Margin at +29.95. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.17.

Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

BROS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc. go to 29.90%.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,515 million, or 41.60% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with ownership of 59,465,503, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,789,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.72 million in BROS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $59.25 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly -63.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 3,074,924 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 8,226,748 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 63,538,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,840,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,270,886 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,426,341 shares during the same period.