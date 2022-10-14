Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] Revenue clocked in at $293.10 million, down -60.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: DCT] price surged by 10.75 percent to reach at $1.16. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Duck Creek Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Subscription revenue increased to $40.2 million, up 21% year-over-year.

SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue (“SaaS ARR”) increased to $169.3 million, up 25% year-over-year.

A sum of 2739225 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 655.65K shares. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $12.08 and dropped to a low of $11.03 until finishing in the latest session at $11.95.

The one-year DCT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.25. The average equity rating for DCT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCT shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $16, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on DCT stock. On April 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DCT shares from 32 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for DCT in the course of the last twelve months was 3254.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.90.

DCT Stock Performance Analysis:

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, DCT shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.34, while it was recorded at 11.24 for the last single week of trading, and 18.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duck Creek Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.79 and a Gross Margin at +56.91. Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.50.

Return on Total Capital for DCT is now -1.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.47. Additionally, DCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] managed to generate an average of -$9,501 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

DCT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. go to 36.90%.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,229 million, or 78.10% of DCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCT stocks are: ACCENTURE PLC with ownership of 21,071,302, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 16,741,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.06 million in DCT stocks shares; and ECHO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $88.75 million in DCT stock with ownership of nearly 40.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:DCT] by around 14,675,859 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 8,823,447 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 79,374,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,873,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,581,110 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,375,687 shares during the same period.