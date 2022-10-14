DTE Energy Company [DTE] Stock trading around $106.51 per share: What’s Next?

DTE Energy Company [NYSE: DTE] closed the trading session at $106.51 on 10/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $100.64, while the highest price level was $106.81. The company report on October 13, 2022 that DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2022 earnings release, conference call.

DETROIT, October 13, 2022 – DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce its third quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The company will conduct a conference call to discuss earnings results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.90 percent and weekly performance of -3.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, DTE reached to a volume of 3529908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DTE Energy Company [DTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTE shares is $140.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for DTE Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for DTE Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $136 to $133, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on DTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DTE Energy Company is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

DTE stock trade performance evaluation

DTE Energy Company [DTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, DTE shares dropped by -20.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.97 for DTE Energy Company [DTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.23, while it was recorded at 105.93 for the last single week of trading, and 126.33 for the last 200 days.

DTE Energy Company [DTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DTE Energy Company [DTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.37 and a Gross Margin at +14.23. DTE Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.86.

DTE Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DTE Energy Company [DTE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE Energy Company go to 3.96%.

DTE Energy Company [DTE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,234 million, or 74.50% of DTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,740,591, which is approximately -1.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,101,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in DTE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.77 billion in DTE stock with ownership of nearly -6.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DTE Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in DTE Energy Company [NYSE:DTE] by around 10,890,385 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 10,331,398 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 121,809,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,031,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTE stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,822,037 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 422,548 shares during the same period.