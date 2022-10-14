Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC] is -64.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: DWAC] gained 14.66% on the last trading session, reaching $18.30 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Truth Social Android App Now Available in the Google Play Store.

Today, Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) announced that the Truth Social Android App is available for users to download in the Google Play Store. With its inclusion in the Google Play Store, Truth Social can now be accessed across all devices in the United States.

TMTG CEO Devin Nunes said, “It’s been a pleasure to work with Google, and we’re glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use. Today marks a significant milestone in our mission to restore free speech online.”.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. represents 37.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $691.19 million with the latest information. DWAC stock price has been found in the range of $17.09 to $21.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 914.80K shares, DWAC reached a trading volume of 10659906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital World Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for DWAC stock

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, DWAC shares dropped by -24.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DWAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.05 for Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.58, while it was recorded at 16.75 for the last single week of trading, and 46.25 for the last 200 days.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]

There are presently around $38 million, or 7.30% of DWAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DWAC stocks are: PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 608,891, which is approximately 51.989% of the company’s market cap and around 3.78% of the total institutional ownership; NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, holding 270,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.95 million in DWAC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $4.5 million in DWAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:DWAC] by around 621,556 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 323,416 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 1,138,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,083,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DWAC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 189,590 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 196,022 shares during the same period.