CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $83

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.71%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that CoStar Group Acquires Fairmas Benchmarking, a Leading Hospitality Benchmarking Product in Germany.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, announced today that it has acquired Fairmas Benchmarking, a leading German hospitality benchmarking product, from Fairmas GmbH.

Fairmas Benchmarking was developed and launched in 2004 and is offered by Fairmas GmbH as part of a portfolio of financial software products for the hospitality industry. Over time, Fairmas Benchmarking has developed a strong client base of local German hotel brands, operators and real estate owners representing over 1,400 hotels.

Over the last 12 months, CSGP stock dropped by -19.81%. The one-year CoStar Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.02. The average equity rating for CSGP stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.61 billion, with 417.21 million shares outstanding and 412.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, CSGP stock reached a trading volume of 3066858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $83.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $110 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $60, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CSGP stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSGP shares from 115 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 79.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.90.

CSGP Stock Performance Analysis:

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.72, while it was recorded at 72.33 for the last single week of trading, and 66.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CoStar Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.24 and a Gross Margin at +77.78. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13.

CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

CSGP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,381 million, or 94.10% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,217,382, which is approximately 1.322% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 20,166,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.45 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -2.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 30,568,364 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 25,592,268 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 325,885,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,045,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,199,056 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,489,511 shares during the same period.