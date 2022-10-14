Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $98

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $1.66. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Constellation Joins State and Federal Officials to Celebrate Progress on Nation’s First Nuclear-Powered Clean Hydrogen Facility.

The Nine Mile Point hydrogen production project will demonstrate the value of combining the most abundant element in the universe with nuclear energy to address the climate crisis.

Leaders from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) joined Constellation leaders and employees at Nine Mile Point today to celebrate progress on the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility that will begin production by the end of the year.

A sum of 2690724 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.42M shares. Constellation Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $84.32 and dropped to a low of $79.30 until finishing in the latest session at $83.82.

The one-year CEG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.56. The average equity rating for CEG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $91.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $54 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on CEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

CEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, CEG shares dropped by -4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.56% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.77, while it was recorded at 83.59 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Constellation Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.78 and a Gross Margin at -0.37. Constellation Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.43.

Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,251 million, or 83.30% of CEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,136,668, which is approximately 1.88% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 24,296,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in CEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.02 billion in CEG stock with ownership of nearly 12.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 380 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CEG] by around 34,236,257 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 24,490,878 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 206,729,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,456,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEG stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,109,293 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,642,292 shares during the same period.