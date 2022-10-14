Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Revenue clocked in at $358.70 million, down -15.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.93%. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8; Conference Call to Follow at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq:CLNE) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on November 8, 2022 after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Energy Andrew J. Littlefair and Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Vreeland will host the call.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1.800.458.4121 from the U.S. and international callers can dial 1.646.828.8193. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Thursday, December 8, 2022 by dialing 1.844.512.2921 from the U.S., or 1.412.317.6671 from international locations, and entering Replay Pin Number 3761917.

Over the last 12 months, CLNE stock dropped by -43.44%. The one-year Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.56. The average equity rating for CLNE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.24 billion, with 222.43 million shares outstanding and 175.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, CLNE stock reached a trading volume of 3112567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CLNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 44.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

CLNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.93. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -17.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.51, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.33 and a Gross Margin at -0.64. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

CLNE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $522 million, or 46.50% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC with ownership of 16,027,484, which is approximately -2.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,100,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.9 million in CLNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $65.64 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 19.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 10,999,020 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 5,861,352 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 84,158,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,018,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,515,042 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,789,659 shares during the same period.