Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain 16.47% so far this year. What now?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] traded at a high on 10/13/22, posting a 3.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.62. The company report on September 26, 2022 that CAMPBELL’S® INTRODUCES FLAVORUP! – AN INNOVATIVE NEW COOKING CONCENTRATE THAT ELEVATES EVERYDAY MEALS.

Just a tablespoon adds full flavor to any dish.

Today, Campbell’s® introduced FlavorUp! cooking concentrate, an innovative new product line offered in three delicious varieties that elevates everyday cooking with just one tablespoon. The new cooking concentrate can be stirred in with any protein, grain or vegetable for a customizable level of flavor and is Campbell’s latest innovation designed to give consumers a secret ingredient in their pantry. Campbell’s FlavorUp!™ comes in three flavors that will pack a punch into weeknight dinners and replace the need to buy and prepare several ingredients, like herbs, that are typically used to build flavor.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2660322 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Campbell Soup Company stands at 2.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.12%.

The market cap for CPB stock reached $15.21 billion, with 298.00 million shares outstanding and 192.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 2660322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $47 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $43, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CPB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 31.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has CPB stock performed recently?

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.14. With this latest performance, CPB shares gained by 6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.67 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.02, while it was recorded at 48.54 for the last single week of trading, and 46.82 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.64 and a Gross Margin at +30.68. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41.

Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 2.64%.

Insider trade positions for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

There are presently around $7,816 million, or 53.50% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,443,037, which is approximately 0.789% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,830,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $801.32 million in CPB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $638.26 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly 3.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 13,145,862 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 11,442,408 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 129,816,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,404,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,348,850 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 716,104 shares during the same period.