Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] Is Currently 1.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] jumped around 0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.04 at the close of the session, up 1.55%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE DATES.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that it will release its 2022 third quarter earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock is now -25.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRX Stock saw the intraday high of $19.245 and lowest of $18.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.19, which means current price is +8.06% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 2973937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $24.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $29 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on BRX stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BRX shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has BRX stock performed recently?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.20, while it was recorded at 18.73 for the last single week of trading, and 23.30 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.61 and a Gross Margin at +45.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23.

Earnings analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -2.22%.

Insider trade positions for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $5,610 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,230,837, which is approximately 0.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,881,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $664.15 million in BRX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $369.59 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -3.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 18,781,755 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 20,674,815 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 255,204,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,661,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,340,775 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,275,112 shares during the same period.