BofA Securities lifts Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.85 during the day while it closed the day at $3.82. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Oscar Health, Inc. Announces New Class of Culturally Competent Care Grantees to Help Underserved Communities.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced this year’s grantees for its Culturally Competent Care Grant Program. This is the second year of the program, with Oscar awarding $150,000 to organizations across the U.S. that are working to increase care access for underserved communities.

Oscar defines culturally competent care as providing care to patients with diverse values, beliefs and behaviors, including tailoring delivery to meet patients’ social, cultural, and linguistic needs. Far too often, it is the lack of culturally competent care options across the U.S. that lead to negative health outcomes for underserved communities.

Oscar Health Inc. stock has also loss -19.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OSCR stock has declined by -21.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.41% and lost -51.34% year-on date.

The market cap for OSCR stock reached $885.09 million, with 211.31 million shares outstanding and 150.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, OSCR reached a trading volume of 3417733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $7.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $12 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $9, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on OSCR stock. On January 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSCR shares from 25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.50.

OSCR stock trade performance evaluation

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.58. With this latest performance, OSCR shares dropped by -35.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.02 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.46 for the last 200 days.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.61. Oscar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc. go to 34.00%.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $574 million, or 92.00% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 37,614,286, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,785,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.4 million in OSCR stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $55.26 million in OSCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oscar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE:OSCR] by around 19,656,732 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 21,365,715 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 109,241,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,264,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSCR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,951,571 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 15,063,626 shares during the same period.