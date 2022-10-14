Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Revenue clocked in at $463.60 million, down -77.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] closed the trading session at $14.78 on 10/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.42, while the highest price level was $15.41. The company report on September 21, 2022 that THE COLLAB YOU’VE BEEN CRAVING: TACO BELL® INTRODUCES NEW BEYOND CARNE ASADA STEAK™.

In partnership with Beyond Meat®, Taco Bell is offering the first-of-its kind innovation at price parity to traditional steak for a limited time in Dayton, Ohio area as the brand increases accessibility to delicious plant-based items.

Taco Bell and Beyond Meat® today announce the unveiling of a first-of-its kind, category-disrupting product: Beyond Carne Asada Steak™. Completely new yet expectedly flavorful, this plant-based protein will be available at select Taco Bell locations in the Dayton, Ohio area starting October 13, for a limited time, while supplies last.* This is Taco Bell’s latest move as a vegetarian leader in QSR.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -77.32 percent and weekly performance of -2.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, BYND reached to a volume of 3719388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $22.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $80 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on BYND stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 50 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18.

BYND stock trade performance evaluation

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -26.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.61 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.07, while it was recorded at 14.17 for the last single week of trading, and 37.41 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.25 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.71.

Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to 10.00%.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $581 million, or 64.10% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,428,509, which is approximately -1.587% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,559,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.17 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $60.56 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 71.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,689,316 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 6,656,868 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 24,968,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,314,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,149,938 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,813,078 shares during the same period.