Berenberg slashes price target on Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] – find out why.

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYA] closed the trading session at $16.18 on 10/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.22, while the highest price level was $16.425. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. You are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.67 percent and weekly performance of -1.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, LBTYA reached to a volume of 3043536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYA shares is $33.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Global plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28.30 to $36.40, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on LBTYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBTYA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

LBTYA stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, LBTYA shares dropped by -14.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.87 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.90, while it was recorded at 15.90 for the last single week of trading, and 23.07 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.88 and a Gross Margin at +33.51. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +129.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.18.

Liberty Global plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,597 million, or 96.60% of LBTYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYA stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 39,333,248, which is approximately -6.85% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 12,023,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.55 million in LBTYA stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $184.27 million in LBTYA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYA] by around 21,583,542 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 10,629,156 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 128,299,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,512,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,104,864 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 525,143 shares during the same period.