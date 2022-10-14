Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] Is Currently 11.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXSM] gained 11.54% or 4.78 points to close at $46.21 with a heavy trading volume of 2820282 shares. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Axsome Therapeutics Voices its Commitment to Mental Health on World Mental Health Day 2022.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, is joining the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2022 World Mental Health Day campaign to make mental health and well-being for all a global priority.

According to the WHO’s World Mental Health Report, approximately one billion people are living with a mental disorder and nearly three hundred million adults have depression worldwide [1,2]. The ubiquity of mental health disorders results in an estimated 12 billion workdays lost annually due to depression and anxiety alone, and results in costs to the global economy of nearly one trillion dollars [3].

It opened the trading session at $43.90, the shares rose to $46.7599 and dropped to $43.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXSM points out that the company has recorded 21.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -123.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, AXSM reached to a volume of 2820282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXSM shares is $99.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $105 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on AXSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 224.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 118.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

Trading performance analysis for AXSM stock

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, AXSM shares dropped by -26.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.13, while it was recorded at 43.97 for the last single week of trading, and 37.99 for the last 200 days.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -201.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.21.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]

There are presently around $1,002 million, or 54.90% of AXSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,802,138, which is approximately 3.802% of the company’s market cap and around 19.89% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,229,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.01 million in AXSM stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $74.81 million in AXSM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AXSM] by around 5,446,711 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 2,752,015 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 13,494,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,693,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXSM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,304,931 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,891,843 shares during the same period.